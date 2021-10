TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a year off last year due to COVID-19, the East Texas State Fair returned to Tyler on Friday. Along with the rides and fried food, Ag shows are back. The Future Farmers of America are excited to be able to showcase their animals once again. Friday morning newcomer and returning FFA students showcased their cows in the Junior Heifer Show. Livestock exhibitors like Zachery Riggs says being able to showcase the work they put in with their cow is a rewarding experience that will help beyond high school.

