After traveling similar paths to NFL, Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson set to face off for first time - Aric DiLalla. “It means a lot,” Bridgewater said Wednesday of their connection. “It’s a unique bond. We’re both from South Florida — 32nd pick in the draft. [We] both have strong mothers. [We] have so much in common, and I’m happy for all the success that he’s had in his career. I’ve been following him since he got to Louisville. … It’s great that he’s made all the strides that he’s made throughout the course of his career. I’m looking forward to just watching him compete against our defense. I’ll be rooting for him, but at the same time, rooting for us to come away with the victory.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO