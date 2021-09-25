CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Saturday Links: KTVU's Frank Somerville Suspended Over Gabby Petito News Coverage

SFist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime KTVU anchor Frank Somerville has been reportedly pulled from the air "indefinitely" for wanting to point out that U.S. media often gives far more attention to tragedies involving white women than those of BIPOC women. Verified sources said that Somerville was informed by station management the next day that he was being suspended over the disagreement; Somerville is the adoptive father of a Black teen daughter. [Mercury News]

sfist.com

Comments / 103

Rebecca Huron
6d ago

I am proud of Frank Somerville for speaking up ..he's not lying he just said the truth ..there are many people of color that go missing and don't get the same news coverage and national attention ..Hopefully some one else will offer him a job ..I love KTVU grown up with them ..they should Support him ..he has done so many great news stories..supported alot of issue's of the community..he is a very loving father ..KTVU should re-look this suspension

Reply(1)
24
Lette Delos Reyes
7d ago

Hey crazy ktvu management, we have free speech, youre not the one created the amendment. nutshells ktvu, bring him back..or if you don't want to bring him back, pay him fully for upcoming 20yrs, plus all the retirement pension associated, then done.

Reply(2)
25
MONEYDONTSLEEP
7d ago

MSNBC HAS NOT FIRED “ JOY REID “ for her WHITE WOMAN SYNDROME COMMENTS !! FIRE JOY REID TOO! IF YOU DOING ONE YOUR DOING THEM ALL !!!!

Reply(10)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Somerville
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Sinema slams delay of infrastructure vote: 'Inexcusable'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday slammed the decision to delay a vote this week on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that she helped negotiate, calling it “inexcusable.”. Good-faith negotiations, the Arizona centrist argued, "require trust." "Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy