Saturday Links: KTVU's Frank Somerville Suspended Over Gabby Petito News Coverage
Longtime KTVU anchor Frank Somerville has been reportedly pulled from the air "indefinitely" for wanting to point out that U.S. media often gives far more attention to tragedies involving white women than those of BIPOC women. Verified sources said that Somerville was informed by station management the next day that he was being suspended over the disagreement; Somerville is the adoptive father of a Black teen daughter. [Mercury News]sfist.com
