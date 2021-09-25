Sammy Hagar Surprised People at His Own Restaurant and No One Thought It Was Actually Him

There’s been a lot of celebrity lookalikes popping up on the news lately — from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Taylor Swift to all others in between. It makes sense for some fans to be skeptical that they’re actually standing in front of a star.

This was the experience for Sammy Hagar, also known as The Red Rocker. Except, it was at his own restaurant, which makes it that much more hilarious.

Hagar first became popular for his affiliation with the hard rock band Montrose in the 1970s. He eventually launched a successful solo career, starting with “I Can’t Drive 55.” From there, you may recognize him from when he replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer of Van Halen in 1985, but eventually left in 1996.

Outside of music, Hagar has been trying to make another name for himself as a successful businessman. He’s been mostly successful, although people not recognizing him at his own restaurant is a bit of a step back. He posted about the hilarious incident on Instagram with a video of him waving to people eating at his restaurant from inside of his van.

The crowd has nearly zero reaction to him making an appearance. Eventually, he gives up and says, “enjoy the margaritas” before shutting the door to the car. He wrote on Instagram, “I can’t believe no one at my own restaurant thought it was me.”

Sammy Hagar was making an appearance in Las Vegas at his Cabo Wabo Cantina restaurant. He is the owner of the Cabo Wabo tequila brand, which then also turned into a popular restaurant franchise.

Sammy Hagar Rooftop Performance in Las Vegas

In the video, he seemed to be letting fans know about the rooftop performance he did at the Strip at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on September 22. There were about 200 invited guests as well as contest winners there to experience the Sammy Hagar & The Circle performance.

According to Blabbermouth, it was one of the most iconic rock bands of all time that inspired him to put on this recent performance.

“I’m so looking forward to doing this crazy thing, which I’ve never done before. It’s inspired by the Beatles, who were one of the first ones to do it,” Hagar said in a press release.

Sammy Hagar will also have a Las Vegas residency at The Strat later this fall called “Sammy Hagar And Friends.”

The spirits trailblazer was also putting on the first-ever rooftop show at the Las Vegas Strip to commemorate the launch of Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. The company had its grand debut with a line of top-shelf sparkling rum cocktails.

He was joined by bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. It drew quite the crowd of thousands of people who, hopefully, all recognized him. During the 30-minute performance, the band played “I Can’t Drive 55,” “One Way to Rock,” and “Mas Tequila.”