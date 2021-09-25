Recall alert: SunTree Snack Foods recalls cashew products amid glass risk

Product Recall SunTree Snack Foods LLC on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, recalled select cashew products sold in 11 states and the District of Columbia because the potential exists for the items to contain glass particles. (CH. HORZ/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PHOENIX — SunTree Snack Foods LLC on Friday recalled select cashew products sold in 11 states and the District of Columbia because the potential exists for the items to contain glass particles.

The voluntary recall affects roasted salted cashew halves and pieces, as well as trail mix containing roasted salted cashews. All affected products contained specific lots of cashews and were sold under the brand names Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter and HEB.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the firm that the product contained glass pieces, but no injuries have been reported to date, the notice stated.

The recalled packages were distributed to retail stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. SunTree can be reached by calling 1-480-719-6900, ext. 219, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. CST.

