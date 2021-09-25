Commentary: We need civic soul

“Wait, so we actually want a nonbinary actor to play Robin?”. It was a usual Friday night meeting for “Fathoms Below” — the ICTV show I helped create and produce, following a college student, Kai, who hides the secret that she is a mermaid. She is helped by her outspoken roommate Syd and her nerdy friend Freddie. Her love interest is Robin, a nonbinary biology major whose mentor, Professor Hawthorn, is trying to find Kai. I turn from the person next to me who asked the question to the only other nonbinary person in the room. Our eyes widen together at the same time, our open mouths unable to be seen underneath our masks. I whipped my head back to the person next to me and responded in a raised tone, “Yes!” with no explanation. At the time, it was the beginning of me identifying as nonbinary. I never liked the idea of “coming out” because it causes my anxiety to get high. However, I left clues that would make it clear I was nonbinary without stopping a conversation and saying it. I had put my pronouns in Zoom classes as a mixture of she and they pronouns, discussed with people about my views on gender and talked about my anguish when the discussion was prompted about a non-binary character in our show being played by a cisgendered person.

