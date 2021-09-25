‘We’re lucky and here we are — round 2′: Owner updates opening plans for bakery

The Batchmaker (The Batchmaker)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Batch House is ready for its return. Owner Cristina Rojas-Agurcia — known as The Batchmaker — says the popular bakery will welcome its first guests on Oct. 9.

It will be in a 1,435-square-foot space at 901 Berryhill Road in the Station West adaptive-reuse project. Station West brings office, retail and events space to the west side.

“It’s still pretty surreal,” Rojas-Argurcia says.

Her sweets bring on a touch of nostalgia. Signature items include oatmeal creme pies, s’mores brownies, chocolate chip puddles and pop tarts. Expect cake and cheesecake to be available by the slice and new cookies and brownies to appear on the menu.

Covid upended operations forcing Rojas-Argurcia to close for two months in March 2020 and find new ways to get her sweet treats to customers. She launched pick-up orders and sold Batchboxes with assorted treats. There’s such demand for her Batchboxes that she sells out nearly 300 in 90 seconds when available.

