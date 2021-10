BOSTON — Gleyber Torres haters, guess what: You were right!. And, hey, Gleyber Torres diehards: You were right, too!. Weird, for sure. But in a “Twilight Zone” season for the Yankees, Torres’ turnaround hardly ranks on a “Monsters Are Due on Maple Street” level. Because if you thought he needed to get moved off of shortstop to return to his peak form, it’s looking like you were on the money. And if you believed Torres was too talented to be completely lost for 2021, you get a prize, too.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO