BOSTON — Brett Gardner is in the middle of another playoff run and he said he doesn’t know if it will be his last. “I try not to get too far ahead of myself and worry about next week, next month or next year,” Gardner said before the Yankees opened a key series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night. “Nothing beyond this weekend and the Red Sox. I know it sounds silly, but I try to keep things as simple as possible. We all have a job to do and the more I focus on this and what’s going on here, the better I can be.”

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO