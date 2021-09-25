CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Yankees’ win against the Red Sox was ‘a good first punch to the series’

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees struck first in The Rivalry, taking an 8-3 victory in the first game of the series at Fenway Park. The Bombers came out firing right out of the gate, and took a 7-0 advantage by the third inning thanks to a run-scoring double by Aaron Judge, an RBI groundout by Giancarlo Stanton, and a single by Gleyber Torres in the first inning; and a three-run shot by Stanton and another RBI single, this time by Kyle Higashioka, in the third.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card Race

BOSTON (CBS) —  The one thing the Red Sox couldn’t really afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept. The culmination of the three-game sweep came in frustrating fashion Sunday night with a see-saw loss, one that saw the Red Sox drop the ball on a few occasions and, ultimately, drop in the standings. The two-game lead that Boston owned over New York before the first pitch on Friday is now gone, flipped into a one-game deficit in the Wild Card race....
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Snap Boston’s Seven-Game Win Streak

What Bill Belichick Doesn't Want To See On Patriots' 'Julian Edelman Day'. The Boston Red Sox on Friday snapped a seven-game winning streak, falling to the New York Yankees 8-3 at Fenway Park. Boston drops to 88-66 on the season, while the Yankees are now 87-67. The Red Sox have...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Kyle Higashioka
FanSided

Yankees vs Red Sox MLB live stream reddit for late September series

The New York Yankees link up with the Boston Red Sox for a September edition of the best rivalry in sports with everything on the line. In what could be an eventual preview of the Wild Card Game, the Red Sox and Yankees will face off starting Friday night. Gerrit...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The Rivalry
The Eagle-Tribune

Red Sox have chance to finish Yankees off for good

When the Red Sox last faced the Yankees at Fenway Park in late July, they took three out of four to deliver what seemed at the time like a knockout blow. That turned out not to be the case after New York surged back, Boston faltered and the two wound up converging in the standings. Yet after both clubs endured roller coaster second halves, the Red Sox once again find themselves in position to finish their rivals off for good.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox vs. Orioles Lineups: Looking for another series win

With a win on Friday night, the Red Sox kept open the possibility of a sweep, which at this point and against this opponent should really be the goal. Now, again donning the yellow Marathon-themed jersey’s, they’ll be looking to both keep that sweep alive and clinch a series win with a win Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET, with Nick Pivetta taking on Zac Lowther.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam Lifts Yankees To Win

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. The Boston Red Sox dropped Game 2 of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday, falling 5-3. The Red Sox drop to 88-67 while the Yankees improve to the same record, tying Boston for...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Series Preview

The Yankees’ postseason begins today. Okay, maybe not in the literal sense, but they have to approach every game with a playoff mentality. At the very least, New York has to win each remaining series — however many that might end up being — to keep their season alive. That begins tonight with the first of three games against the Red Sox in Fenway.
MLB
New York Post

Yankees may find it hard to play Luke Voit in critical Red Sox series

Luke Voit has an 1.084 OPS in 148 plate appearances against the Red Sox, his best number versus any opponent against which he’s had at least 36 plate appearances. The only ballpark he has played in more than six games in which he has a higher OPS than his .880 at Fenway Park is Camden Yards (.966).
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy