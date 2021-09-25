The Yankees’ win against the Red Sox was ‘a good first punch to the series’
The New York Yankees struck first in The Rivalry, taking an 8-3 victory in the first game of the series at Fenway Park. The Bombers came out firing right out of the gate, and took a 7-0 advantage by the third inning thanks to a run-scoring double by Aaron Judge, an RBI groundout by Giancarlo Stanton, and a single by Gleyber Torres in the first inning; and a three-run shot by Stanton and another RBI single, this time by Kyle Higashioka, in the third.www.chatsports.com
