Yankees History: Maris, Angels, and intentional walks

The Yankees entered the final weekend of the season in 1995 in a precarious position. While the Seattle Mariners and California Angels were battling for the AL West division title, the Yankees were competing with whichever of those teams did not win the division for the American League’s first-ever Wild Card spot. On Friday, September 29, the Yankees stood one game behind Seattle and one game ahead of the Angels in the standings with three games to play. That game on the 29th against the Blue Jays wasn’t “technically” a must-win game, but it would certainly do until the must-win game showed up.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO