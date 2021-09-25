CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Trailer: “Army of Thieves”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the first trailer back in July, Netflix used today’s TUDUM event to release the full trailer for “Army of Thieves” – the upcoming prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film “Army of the Dead”. The action film sees the return of the somewhat kooky German safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias...

www.darkhorizons.com

imdb.com

Army Of Thieves: Release Date, Cast, And More

In "Army of Thieves," Matthias Schweighöfer is back to crack some more safes and reprise his role as Dieter from Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead." This time, he'll be doing it to the tune of some Hans Zimmer music. Will there be zombies? Who's to say. But there will definitely be thievery and landmarks in Europe.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

The trailer for Netflix’s Army of Thieves steals our hearts and plenty of bank safes

During Netflix’s TUDUM Global Fan Event, director, producer, and star Matthias Schweighöfer introduced the official main trailer for his film Army of Thieves. In this prequel film to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Schweighöfer returns as the scene-stealing Dieter in his own team-up movie. He’ll be joined alongside Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan in this modern spin on classic heist films. Army of Thieves promises to show fans how the German bank teller named Sebastian into the badass safe-cracker Dieter we saw in the 2021 zombie film.
TV & VIDEOS
lwlies.com

Full of sound and fury, the first trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth is here

By the tapping of our thumbs, something streaming this way comes. Those of you who haven’t immediately clicked out of this window in a fit of justified, completely understandable rage can join us in taking a gander at the first trailer for Joel Coen‘s hotly anticipated solo directorial effort The Tragedy of Macbeth, uploaded just this morning.
MOVIES
First Showing

Nina Bergman Takes On Every Army in Trailer for 'Hell Hath No Fury'

"You said you can shoot - question is, can you really…?" Well Go USA has released an official trailer for an indie action movie called Hell Hath No Fury, the latest from the former stuntman / B-movie filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson (The Debt Collector, Triple Threat, Avengement, The Mercenary, Debt Collectors). How's this for a concept? Branded a traitor by her own countrymen, French national Marie DuJardin is rescued by American soldiers on one condition: to survive, she must lead them to a cache of gold hunted by the Nazis, the French resistance, and the Americans alike. She must take on every single one of them if she wants to make it out alive from this situation. Nina Bergman stars as the badass heroine Marie, joined by Daniel Bernhardt, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, Dominiquie Vandenberg, Josef Cannon, and Charles Fathy. It looks packed with plenty of gritty WWII action, but is the script any good? Hard to tell.
MOVIES
Zack Snyder
Nathalie Emmanuel
Matthias Schweighöfer
Empire

Invasion: Full Trailer For Apple's New Alien Attack Drama

Oh, those pesky extra-terrestrials. Occasionally you meet a nice one – Starman, ET – but for the most part it appears that whenever aliens arrive on Earth for a movie or TV series, trouble is not far behind. From the looks of Apple TV+'s Invasion, that's what's happening once again. Check out the latest trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

See the Full Trailer for Princess Diana Biopic ‘Spencer’

The children’s choir rendition of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” still plays throughout the two minute, 32 seconds trailer of Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana retelling Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart. The acclaimed filmmaker directed Natalie Portman in an Oscar winning performance as Jackie Kennedy in 2016’s Jackie. Stewart seems primed for an Academy Award nomination as this upcoming Oscar season rolls around.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Disney Animation’s “Encanto”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has premiered the full trailer for their 60th animated feature – the musical fantasy “Encanto”. The story follows an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a vibrant and magical town called Encanto. Said magic has blessed every child in...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Waddington To Direct “Dept. H” Film

Filmmaker Alice Waddington (“Paradise Hills”) has been set to board a film adaptation of the popular Dark Horse Comics series “Dept. H” for Netflix. The original story is set after a renowned scientist is mysteriously killed in a deep-sea research station and his estranged daughter is sent six miles below the surface to investigate.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II”

Joanna Hogg follows up her critically acclaimed 2019 unhealthy relationship drama “The Souvenir,” a film which made many critics Top 10 list for that year, with a direct sequel which has launched its U.S. trailer today. Set to premiere at the New York Film Festival this week following a splashy...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“No Time To Die” Grabs Strong Reviews

Following its world premiere in London, the first reviews from British and U.S. critics are out for the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” ahead of the movie’s global rollout kickoff this weekend. With 36 reviews counted, the film sits at 89% and a 7.9/10 average score on...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Max, Freddys, Earth, Sonic

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that all four films in George Miller’s classic “Mad Max” film series will get the full 4K Ultra HD disc treatment on November 2nd in a boxset. Additionally, the second and third films which have not yet been released in 4K, “Mad Max The...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Venom” Sequel Targets $50M+ Opening

Following multiple delays, Sony and Marvel’s comic book adaptation “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” finally arrives in theaters on Friday and is estimated to be headed for a $50 million opening weekend. The film marks the first real blockbuster release since Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Serkis Talks Eddie & “Venom” Love Affair

Though the first “Venom” was critically derided, there was praise kept not just for Tom Hardy’s performance but the moments the film embraced the wackier buddy comedy and even romantic comedy aspects of its setup. From the lobster tank restaurant scene to the arguments between Hardy and Venom, the film...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Final Trailer: Syfy’s “Chucky” Series

Syfy has released the final trailer for its “Child’s Play” follow-up series “Chucky” which will premiere simultaneously on both SYFY and USA Network on October 12th. The story unfolds in an idyllic American town thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders sweep through on the heels of a vintage Chucky doll turning up at a suburban yard sale.
TV SERIES

