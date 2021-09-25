CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrice Rene to make Rutgers debut vs. Michigan, boosting unit hit by recent suspensions

By James Kratch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Patrice Rene has good timing. The veteran transfer cornerback from North Carolina is expected to make his Rutgers debut here Saturday against No. 19 Michigan. Rene is dressed and participating in pregame warmups after missing the first three games this season due to injury, giving the Scarlet Knights a lift after starting cornerback Max Melton and backup Chris Long were suspended earlier this week following their arrests after three students were shot on campus with a paintball gun.

