The hit NBC family drama is coming back in a few weeks! This Is Us follows the life of the Pearson clan and all their ups and downs. Season 3 wrapped up only a few months back this year but already, a new season awaits us. Praise be to the TV gods! Fans of the show have very much anticipated the 4th season. And now, NBC has released a snippet of what is to come soon.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO