'Colin in Black & White' First-Look Clip Reveals an Emotional Journey Through the Former NFL Icon's Childhood

By Marco Vito Oddo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its TUDUM event, Netflix has released a first look clip of Colin in Black & White, an upcoming biographic limited series retelling the childhood of Colin Kaepernick, who went from NFL star to political activist. Kaepernick narrates the show and co-directs it with Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time).

