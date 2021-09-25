New ‘Army of Thieves’ Trailer Shows More Heists in the World of ‘Army of the Dead’

For years as a producer, Alexander Korda longed to show the viewer something exotic. The Hollywood-based Hungarian had a fetishistic fixation on the “foreign,” an interest in the type of artificial glimpses at far corners of the world that American cinema used to excel at. Korda found the perfect vessel for ethnographic storytelling of the sort in Sabu, a young boy discovered by the producer’s crew in India. Korda made Sabu into a star with Elephant Boy (1937) and The Drum (1938). Though big hits at the time, today the films are beyond dated: stiff and lifeless at best, exploitative and racist at worst. Against all odds, the producer and star went on to make a masterpiece in 1940, creating a film that is nothing short of immortal. The Thief of Bagdad succeeds where those earlier films fail by obtaining the bulk of its exotica from fantasy elements rather than existing cultures, and being directed with skill by British auteur Michael Powell (among a team of several other directors). Its tensely thrilling filmmaking and innovative special effects make it an all-ages fantasy classic on the level of The Wizard of Oz, and yet, today it’s far less known than that film.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO