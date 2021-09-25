CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers downgrade Elgton Jenkins and Dominique Dafney to out vs. 49ers

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
The Green Bay Packers downgraded left tackle Elgton Jenkins and tight end Dominique Dafney to out for Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jenkins was originally listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, while Dafney was questionable with a hip injury.

Jenkins, the starter at left tackle the last two weeks, won’t travel with the team, per the Packers.

It’s unclear if the Packers will use Billy Turner, Dennis Kelly or Yosh Nijman at left tackle in place of Jenkins. Turner and Kelly have experience at left tackle, and Nijman played the majority of the snaps at left tackle in the preseason. At tight end, Josiah Deguara will return from a concussion and should take most of Dafney’s snaps.

The Packers only listed Jenkins and Dafney on the team’s final injury report.

