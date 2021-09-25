CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Felton says he’s ‘on the mend’ after golf course collapse

By Jessica Bennett
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Felton has updated concerned fans worried about his health following the “Harry Potter” star’s collapse while participating in a celebrity golf tournament. In a new video uploaded to Instagram, Felton, 34, is seen in a cheery mood, playing the guitar while telling followers that he’s “on the mend” following the incident.

flickprime.com

Tom Felton shares health update; says he is ‘on mend’ following medical emergency

Harry Potter star Tom Felton, who had a medical incident in Wisconsin, USA, not too long ago shared his well being replace with followers. Felton was representing Europe at a celeb golf match for the Ryder Cup. He assured that he’s doing advantageous and likewise thanked his followers for his or her assist. Celebrities reacted to the video and wished Felton good well being. Tom Felton is understood for portraying Draco Malfoy within the Harry Potter movie sequence. Sharing his well being replace on Instagram, the actor posted an IGTV video of him thanking his followers and well-wishers. The actor started by taking part in a tune on the guitar. He then stated, “Hello everybody, girls and gents, girls and boys. Just needed to say thanks for all the stunning nicely needs as of current, yeah weight of a scary episode actually, however on the mend.” He continued “People have been taking actually excellent care of me, so thanks very a lot for anybody that has despatched messages of get nicely quickly, as a result of I’m on the mend formally.” Felton concluded the video by singing “Don’t you are worried trigger Tom might be doing advantageous.” Sharing the video, Tom Felton wrote, “feeling higher by the day xx.” The actor’s followers and buddies reacted to the video and likewise wished the actor for his well being. A consumer wrote, “Good to see you up and about mate. Hope you’re doing nicely! Take care Tom! ❤️,” whereas one other one wrote, “Words can’t categorical how relieved and grateful I’m proper now. I really like you and am so glad you’re again.”
