TV Series

Cowboy Bebop - Official Season 1 Opening Title Sequence

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka "cowboys," all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them. Cowboy Bebop will make its debut on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

www.ign.com

Daniella Pineda
Jet Black
Mustafa Shakir
John Cho
