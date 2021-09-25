CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Driver stabbed, killed on school bus with students aboard

By Northwest
HeraldNet
 7 days ago

PASCO — A school bus driver was stabbed after he had picked up students from a Washington state elementary school and died of his injuries at a hospital, police said. Students from Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco were already on the bus Friday when a man got on and attacked the driver, police Capt. Bill Parramore said. After the assault, the driver lost control of the bus, driving over the curb and crashing into some hedges near the school.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Elementary School#Bus Driver#Longfellow Elementary#The Pasco School District
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Sinema slams delay of infrastructure vote: 'Inexcusable'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday slammed the decision to delay a vote this week on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that she helped negotiate, calling it “inexcusable.”. Good-faith negotiations, the Arizona centrist argued, "require trust." "Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy