Another Toilet Paper, Paper Towel Shortage to Hit Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley shelves are becoming bare again as the region braces for another shortage of paper products. On Thursday shopping carts were seen filled with large packages of paper towels, toilet paper, napkins and other paper products at BJ's in Wappingers Falls. Grocery stores in the Poughkeepsie area were already showing signs of a possible shortage with certain brands of paper towels completely sold out.hudsonvalleycountry.com
Comments / 0