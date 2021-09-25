CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romans say enough to wild boar invasion

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntire families of wild boar have become a daily sight in Rome. Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and vandals over the centuries, but the Eternal City is now grappling with a rampaging force of an entirely different sort – rubbish-seeking wild boar. Entire families of wild boar have...

www.shropshirestar.com

