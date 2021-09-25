The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and More

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘ or ‘Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken’ is a fantasy isekai anime that is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The show follows Satoru Mikami, a 30 something years old corporate worker who leads an isolated life but is perfectly at peace with his circumstances. His life takes an unprecedented turn when he succumbs to his injuries after a stabbing incident. As he dies, Satoru hears a bunch of commands but fails to make sense of them. However, he is shocked when he regains consciousness and learns that he has been reincarnated in an unfamiliar realm. It marks the beginning of his misadventures as he adjusts to his new world and eventually becomes a Demon Lord.

