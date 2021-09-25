CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and More

By Chris Hayner
TVGuide.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been over a year since Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy dropped on Netflix in July 2020. While the wait has been long, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Season 3 of the series is on the way and will, hopefully, pick up exactly where the Season 2 finale left off. In case you somehow don't remember, the members of the Academy found themselves in an alternate-reality version of 2019--one in which Reginald (Colm Feore) is still alive and has created the Sparrow Academy, consisting of a different team of superpowered beings.

