Amicable exes! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put on a united front when they attended a dinner together in Malibu with some friends on Sept. 30. Kim Kardashian filed from divorce from Kanye West in February, but the two once again sparked speculation that they might not go through with the split on Sept. 30. The former lovebirds were photographed leaving a dinner together at Nobu Malibu, where they were joined by a group of friends for the night out. Kim rocked a skintight, light purple catsuit, which she paired with high purple heels, a brown leather coat and her hair in a long braid. Meanwhile, Kanye kept it a bit more casual in an all-black ensemble.

