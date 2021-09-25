State Sen. Bryan Hughes spotlights victories from this year's legislative sessions

Reapportionment of state’s congressional and state legislative districts to be top issue in 2022. Hensley invites citizens to weigh in on the drawing of district maps. When the General Assembly meets in January, one of the top issues on the agenda will be reapportionment of the state’s House, Senate and congressional districts. It is an arduous task done every 10 years after the U.S. Census is completed. The census figures were released last month, prompting the speakers of both the House and Senate in the Tennessee General Assembly to appoint special redistricting committees to begin the process of drawing new maps.

4 DAYS AGO