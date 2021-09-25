CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

State Sen. Bryan Hughes spotlights victories from this year's legislative sessions

By Maleri McHam mmcham@tylerpaper.com
Marshall News Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R- Mineola, was the featured guest Tuesday as the Americans for Prosperity — Texas hosted a panel discussing recent legislation. AFP — Texas is a grassroots organization that uses campaign-style tactics to push legislative issues at the local and federal level that will help improve people’s lives, according to Sam Sheetz, AFP — Texas legislative director.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Longview News-Journal

Hughes blazes legislative trail with voting, abortion bills

When Gov. Greg Abbott signed one of the most consequential bills of the year last month — the elections overhaul that caused House Democrats to flee the state for nearly six weeks — he chose Tyler. Abbott said the location was only appropriate because the “lead advocate from the very...
magnoliareporter.com

Legislative session about maps, and maybe more

Legislators are meeting this week to redraw congressional district lines, but other controversial topics will come up. It could be over in three days, or it could drag out a lot longer. Arkansas’ four congressional districts must be changed after the U.S. census every 10 years. The maps must be...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Marshall News Messenger

Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association plans annual session

The 152nd annual session of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association begins Sunday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. as the Rev. Sheldon McGowan, pastor of Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, brings the opening message. Music will be rendered by the Greater Macedonia Choir. The Ministers Conference of the...
buzzfeednews.com

Hacked Oath Keepers Records Show Active Members Of Law Enforcement And The Military Tried To Join The Group After Jan. 6

In the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Oath Keepers gained notoriety almost overnight as a symbol of right-wing extremism in America. Images of members in battle armor pushing their way into the Capitol went viral, clips of the group’s leader challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election surfaced, and within weeks FBI agents began arresting members of the Oath Keepers as part of the largest and arguably most important conspiracy case to come out of the insurgency.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hughes
wpsdlocal6.com

Legislative leaders want COVID addressed at special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The top two leaders of Tennessee’s General Assembly say they are working to address legislation regarding COVID-19 topics during the upcoming legislative session that will be held later this month. However, despite the declarations from House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally on Friday,...
KPVI Newschannel 6

State GOP pressures legislative leadership to hold special session on vaccine mandates

The Wyoming Republican Party is pressing legislative leaders to hold a special session to fight President Joe Biden’s employee vaccinate mandate, complaining that Gov. Mark Gordon has not moved quickly enough to gather lawmakers. In early September, after Biden issued his executive order, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the state was...
HEALTH
Marshall News Messenger

Hunter education courses vitally important

Each Fall, a new batch of hunters, will begin their hunting career. Some will hunt for the rest of their lives and some, not so much. Our little part of the world has a high percentage of hunters, even in a state known for hunting. It’s not for everyone, and it’s important for hunters to never pressure others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Sen#Americans For Prosperity#Afp#Texans
Marshall News Messenger

Guest Column: Texans united on using stimulus funds on Texas-sized projects

As Texas lawmakers meet for the third special session of the year, it’s easy to get drawn into the hot-button issues that amplify partisan and cultural divides. That’s the narrative we read about daily on the local, state and federal levels. But on one of the key issues in this...
waynecountynews.net

Legislative Update from State Senator Joey Hensley

Reapportionment of state’s congressional and state legislative districts to be top issue in 2022. Hensley invites citizens to weigh in on the drawing of district maps. When the General Assembly meets in January, one of the top issues on the agenda will be reapportionment of the state’s House, Senate and congressional districts. It is an arduous task done every 10 years after the U.S. Census is completed. The census figures were released last month, prompting the speakers of both the House and Senate in the Tennessee General Assembly to appoint special redistricting committees to begin the process of drawing new maps.
East Texas News

Legislators give session update

GROVETON — During a brief two-week respite between legislative sessions, area legislators gave updates to their constituents about the work being done — before having to return to Austin for a third special session. Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, and Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, spoke to members of the Trinity County...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Sheridan Media

Sen. Tara Nethercott honored as WCCA Legislator of the Year

The Wyoming County Commissioners Association has presented Senator Tara Nethercott with the group’s 2021 Legislator of the Year award during their annual fall awards banquet. Nethercott currently serves as the chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary committee. According to the association, in that role, there is an incredible amount of information...
WRDW-TV

Kemp sets legislative session to redraw Georgia districts

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is calling Georgia lawmakers back to the Capitol on Nov. 3 to redraw congressional and legislative districts, he announced Thursday. Legislators are already busy drawing new lines. Majority Republicans looking to increase the number of congressional seats that their party holds, while preserving control...
GEORGIA STATE
tribuneledgernews.com

Pre-session legislative, redistricting committees convene in Tallahassee

(The Center Square) – Tallahassee’s Capitol complex will shake off its summer somnambulance this first week of fall as lawmakers assemble for preliminary meetings in anticipation of January’s legislative session and the Legislature’s redistricting committees begin their once-a-decade work in earnest. The Senate’s Reapportionment Committee, led by Sen. Ray Rodrigues,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy