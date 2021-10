As long as Bob Stoops is on television and not a sideline, he’ll be rumored for college football coaching job. That happened this week. After all, Stoops is a proven coach thanks to his time at Oklahoma and is still relatively young for a coach. The 61-year-old won a national championship and 10 Big 12 titles for the Sooners before suddenly retiring after the 2017 season. Now, Southern California is looking for a coach after firing Clay Helton last week. As expected, Stoops name began to swirl.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO