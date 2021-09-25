'Burgers, beer, and music' festival takes place in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular Charlotte event took the show to the Grand Strand Saturday, and tons of people showed up to enjoy beer, burgers, and music. After six years in Charlotte, The Moo & Brew Craft Beer, Burger and Music Festival headed to Myrtle Beach for the first time ever, featuring more than 200 beers from the Carolinas and across the country, along with 12 restaurants competing in a burger contest.