Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 1214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mangas Valley.