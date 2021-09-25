Eminem to Open Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit

As hip-hop heads kick their feet up and prepare for the weekend, a number of rap's finest are delivering some sounds to accompany these next couple of days of relaxation. YoungBoy Never Broke Again might be engulfed in legal trouble, but his music transcends beyond the issues he's facing with the law. The Baton Rouge, La. native drops his highly anticipated, Sincerely, Kentrell, effort today (Sept. 24). NBA's fourth studio album is a solo affair and features 21 joints including tracks "On My Side," "Life Support," "Toxic Punk," "Nevada" and "No Where." The rapper has a penchant for using melodic cadences while recounting his struggles and accomplishments, and this LP is no different. NBA YoungBoy's last release, Top, went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO