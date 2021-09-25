CoinJar Review 2021: Best Features & Benefits

Messenger Marketing is one of the latest marketing strategies that use messaging platforms such as Facebook Messenger, WeChat, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc., for marketing purposes. Messenger Marketing can work wonders by generating leads, providing customer services, making sales, and conducting one-on-one marketing but at scale. Businesses incorporate Messenger Marketing to take their business themselves to bigger audiences. The automated Chatbots of messenger apps can interact with customers and potential customers without requiring human interference. This permits businesses to use their personnel for better tasks. This makes Messenger Marketing one of the most common conversational marketing strategies. Prospects are reported to respond best to such marketing strategies. Businesses can use some of the tools and features from the list below to drive successful Messenger Marketing campaigns.
