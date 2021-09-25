Ocugen, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that its Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Musunuri will discuss COVAXIN™, the investigational COVID-19 vaccine which the company is co-developing with Bharat Biotech for the U.S. and Canadian markets.www.mychesco.com
