CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Ocugen, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that its Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Musunuri will discuss COVAXIN™, the investigational COVID-19 vaccine which the company is co-developing with Bharat Biotech for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Unilog Launches Partner Ecosystem Program

Industry-leading B2B eCommerce platform will be available through a network of independent resellers. WAYNE, PA — Unilog, the leading publisher of B2B eCommerce solutions designed to meet the unique needs of wholesale distribution and manufacturers, announced the formalization of its partner ecosystem program. The recently launched channel partner program focuses on Value-Added Reseller (VAR) enablement and support as well as consulting-referral relationships. Unilog’s cloud-based commerce application easily integrates with many of the commonly employed ERP platforms serving the distribution and manufacturing industries, including Acumatica, Epicor, Infor, SAP, and Microsoft among others. VAR’s and agencies serving these markets can now expand on — or build — their B2B-focused eCommerce practice.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Announce Formation of “Caritas Therapeutics”

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FOLD) announced its intent to launch a next-generation genetic medicine company, Caritas Therapeutics, Inc., through a definitive business combination agreement pursuant to which the Amicus gene therapy business will be acquired by ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Nasdaq: ARYD), a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, sponsored by Perceptive Advisors. The transaction will result in two independent publicly traded companies with attractive stand-alone investment profiles. Amicus will become the largest shareholder in Caritas with a ~36% ownership stake (assuming no redemptions by ARYA’s shareholders) and retain co-development and commercialization rights to the Fabry and Pompe gene therapy programs as well as negotiation rights on select future muscular dystrophy programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
MyChesCo

Ancillare Appoints Vice President of Supply Chain

HORSHAM, PA —Ancillare, LP announced the recent appointment of Christopher Calabretta as Vice President of Supply Chain. Calabretta brings three decades of experience in supply chain for global healthcare and consumer products companies, including Johnson & Johnson, McNeil Consumer Products, Campbell Soup Company, and FritoLay®. His career is marked by several successful enterprise-wide initiatives carried out on a global scale, driven by a passion for delivering value to patients and consumers worldwide.
HORSHAM, PA
MyChesCo

Anthony & Sylvan Pools Announces Leadership Changes

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Anthony & Sylvan Pools announced this week that Mark Koide is stepping down as its Chief Executive Officer after eight years with the company. The company also named Kevin Donaldson as its President of the New Pools Division and Jordan Schaeffer as its Vice President and General Manager of the Renovations and Aftermarket Division.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Healthcare#Bharat Biotech#Ocugen Inc#Ocgn#Co Founder#Covaxin#Canadian#Investor Relations
MyChesCo

Oley Hemp’s CBD Products Impacting the Rise of the CBD Market

Oley Hemp has introduced several CBD products, and consumers love the product quality they provide. OLEY, PA — The growth in the quantity of positive regulatory frameworks started by several regional governments will confidently anchor the prediction for the cannabidiol (CBD) market. The increasing understanding about the advantages and effects of the product as a substitute treatment solution has faster its choice among buyers and providers. Additionally, the continued improvements in the acceptance processes by several regulators globally have also made the opportunity for several chances to assist CBD market development.
OLEY, PA
MyChesCo

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Closes $21 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced the recent closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. A total of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock were sold at a public offering price of $4.20 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are $21 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Onconova granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

MMIT/Evaluate Acquire Panalgo to Bring Speed and Trust to Pharma Analytics and Decision-Making

YARDLEY, PA — Managed Markets Insight & Technology and Evaluate, which joined forces last month to become a $1.6 billion global pharma commercial intelligence provider, announced the acquisition of Panalgo, a premier healthcare data analytics company that serves many of the largest biopharmaceutical, medical device and contract research organizations around the globe.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
MyChesCo

Qlik Introduces Qlik Application Automation

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® announced the recent debut of Qlik Application Automation, a no-code solution designed to drive action from context-aware insights through streamlined and optimized workflows between SaaS applications and Qlik Cloud. The automated workflows now possible with Qlik Application Automation can trigger alerts, invoke downstream processes, and enhance collaboration that shortens time to value. Based on the Blendr.io acquisition, Qlik Application Automation helps deliver the last mile in Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.
SOFTWARE
MyChesCo

Crown Holdings Expands North American Footprint

YARDLEY, PA — Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) reports today that its previously announced Southwestern United States aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility will be located in Mesquite, Nevada. This two line state-of-the-art plant will supply standard and specialty beverage cans to the Company’s customers serving a variety of categories, including...
YARDLEY, PA
MyChesCo

Globus Medical Announces First ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Surgery

AUDUBON, PA — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) announced the first surgery performed with the ExcelsiusGPS® Cranial Solutions for robot-assisted navigated Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). Cranial Solutions is the latest evolution of the ExcelsiusGPS® platform, transforming it to a 2-in-1 application system, and is now commercially available in the United States.
AUDUBON, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Celebrates Expansion of the Biotech Industry in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf joined Iovance Biotherapeutics leaders, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, local officials, patient advocacy groups, and others for a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC) at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia. The new facility will manufacture life-saving cancer treatments, adding to Philadelphia’s reputation as Cellicon Valley.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

VA, National Support Network Teach Veterans How to Fight Cybercrime

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs states it is partnering with the Cybercrime Support Network to protect Veterans who are disproportionately targeted for identity theft and other online scams. Launching in the fall of 2021, the partnership will provide educational resources that strengthen online security for service members,...
MILITARY
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy