Ocugen, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Industry-leading B2B eCommerce platform will be available through a network of independent resellers. WAYNE, PA — Unilog, the leading publisher of B2B eCommerce solutions designed to meet the unique needs of wholesale distribution and manufacturers, announced the formalization of its partner ecosystem program. The recently launched channel partner program focuses on Value-Added Reseller (VAR) enablement and support as well as consulting-referral relationships. Unilog’s cloud-based commerce application easily integrates with many of the commonly employed ERP platforms serving the distribution and manufacturing industries, including Acumatica, Epicor, Infor, SAP, and Microsoft among others. VAR’s and agencies serving these markets can now expand on — or build — their B2B-focused eCommerce practice.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO