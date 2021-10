SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – If you felt a little shakin going in the South Portland area late Friday Night it may have been more than just your neighbors having fun or a large truck passing by. The U.S Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred just after midnight Saturday morning. The epicenter of the quake was about about 2 miles southeast of the city and 8 miles deep. More than 70 people reported the earthquake.