Man killed after shooting in Compton

A man was shot and killed in Compton and detectives Saturday were continuing their investigation into the death.

Deputies were called at 11:50 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of East Pine Street near North Locust Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. They discovered the victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available, Viera said.

Anyone with information about the death was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.