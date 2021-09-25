CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats' spending fight has high stakes for their candidates

By Jonathan Martin New York Times
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — With President Joe Biden's approval ratings falling below 50% after the most trying stretch of his young administration, pushing through his ambitious legislative agenda has taken on a new urgency for Democratic lawmakers. Recognizing that a president's popularity is the best indicator for how his party will fare...

KTAR News

Arizona voters poll shows Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads over potential GOP opponents

PHOENIX — A recent poll of voters in Arizona shows incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly leading all potential Republican opponents in head-to-head matchups. Kelly is back on the ballot for 2022 after winning the seat in 2020 during a special election to finish the late Sen. John McCain’s term, giving Arizona two Democrat senators for the first time since January 1953.
MSNBC

Progressives just put their fellow Dems on notice: Biden’s agenda isn’t a game

In the classic 1993 song, “Real Compton City G's,” the rapper Eazy-E and his label mates put their foes on notice. “Pranksters, studio gangsters, busters — but this time, you’re dealing with some real motherf------,” one line from the song says. In essence, it means: "The people I roll with and I aren’t like others you’ve previously dealt with. We’re serious."
Washington Post

Democrats aren’t spending too much money. But are they spending it well?

No, Democratic moderates in Congress aren’t wrong to question the mammoth social spending bill their party is looking to pass. They’re just getting caught up in the wrong argument. The White House and its allies on the Hill have drawn up a sprawling, $3.5 trillion package of social programs and...
Mitch Mcconnell
Nancy Pelosi
Sherrod Brown
Terry Mcauliffe
Kyrsten Sinema
Pramila Jayapal
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
Karen Bass
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
washingtonnewsday.com

Biden Promises To ‘Get This Done’ As Democrats Fight Over Historic Spending Plans.

Biden Promises To ‘Get This Done’ As Democrats Fight Over Historic Spending Plans. President Joe Biden pledged Friday to push through his broad domestic agenda as he visited the US Congress to energise Democrats who are negotiating for a second day on twin make-or-break spending legislation that may define his legacy – or mean political defeat.
AFP

Deeply divided Democrats stumble on giant US infrastructure package

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. The California congresswoman had promised to put up the legislation in the lower chamber after it advanced from the Senate with cross-party support, with moderates keen to notch an easy victory for Biden on what would be one of the largest spending packages in history. But progressives insisted they would sink the proposals after getting no clear sign from the centrist faction that they would commit to an even broader $3.5 trillion social spending package Biden is touting as the cornerstone of his plan to transform the US economy. The threat left Pelosi with a dilemma: bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where it has very little Republican support and would likely be sunk by Democratic liberals, or risk the ire of moderates by announcing a delay.
Washington Post

Why progressive Democrats are digging in their heels on spending

Even experienced Washington hands have been dizzy lately trying to follow the twists and turns, the ins and outs, the ups and downs of the money mill. Democrats are fighting among themselves over an infrastructure spending bill that most lawmakers want — and a budget reconciliation bill that most lawmakers do not want, though progressives insist on it. And oh, by the way, we’ve hit another debt ceiling, so it’s time for Republicans to pretend they care about red ink.
CONGRESS & COURTS

