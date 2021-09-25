CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on St. Paul's East Side

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another on the city’s East Side. The Star Tribune reported that just before 7 p.m. Friday, several 911 callers reported shots fired at a small apartment building in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers found the...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Warsame Abdihoosh Charged In Fatal Shooting At Busy East St. Paul Shopping Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jarrid Neadeau-Lyons on the city’s east side on Thursday afternoon, marking St. Paul’s 28th homicide of 2021. Warsame Ahmed Abdihoosh, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony assault. According to the criminal complaint, Abdhoosh was at the BP gas station on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue and went inside to give the cashier a “hard time,” as he was having trouble purchasing gas. Neadeau-Lyons’ girlfriend, who knew the cashier, said she felt obligated to say something in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 14, Shot In Stomach In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after being shot in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of Edmund Avenue, in the city’s Midway neighborhood. The boy suffered a bullet wound to the stomach. Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital. Officials say the teen is expected to survive. So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for more.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls. Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Side#Police#Ap#The Star Tribune#Regions Hospital
CBS San Francisco

One Dead, Three Wounded In Early Sunday Morning Shooting In Oakland’s Uptown Neighborhood

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Stockton man was killed and three others were wounded early Sunday in a shooting in Oakland’s Uptown District. Oakland police told the East Bay Times that the shooting took place at 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of 17th Street between Franklin and Webster. The men had apparently been at clubs in the neighborhood and were standing outside when someone began shooting either from a vehicle or on foot. Investigators were still trying to determine if the men were the intended target of the gunman or if it was just a random shooting. All four were rushed to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Minnesota

Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman in a St. Paul apartment last month allegedly told police she had blacked out due to methamphetamine and alcohol use before the killing. Susan B. Anthony Davis, 36, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Angela Huntington, according to Ramsey County court documents. Susan B. Anthony Davis (credit: Ramsey County) A criminal complaint states Huntington’s mother and sister found her dead in her apartment Aug. 30 after Huntington failed to show up to take her mother to a dentist appointment. She had been dead “for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
audacy.com

Shootings leave 8 dead, 14 wounded during violent weekend in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) — Eight people are dead and 14 others wounded after a violent 72-hour period over the weekend in St. Louis. Police report five separate shootings happened Sunday in the city of St. Louis between noon and sundown. One was man was shot and killed in the back of the head near North 15th and Mullanphy Streets around noon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Victim identified in deadly East Knoxville shooting

The Knoxville Police Department has identified the 19-year-old victim killed in an East Knoxville shooting Monday evening. WATE Midday News. Victim identified in deadly East Knoxville shooting. Dolly Parton surprises Hardin Valley Academy. Fleet Services keeping Knoxville Fire Department engines running. Academy Sports donates $10,000 to Knoxville nonprofit. Green Magnet...
KNOXVILLE, TN
kxlp941.com

Man Charged With Murder In St. Paul Hotel Shooting

(St. Paul, MN) — A man’s facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of another man at a downtown Saint Paul hotel. Anthony Prior is accused of murdering Alexander Christoff during an attempted robbery outside the Spring Hill Suites on August 29th. Pryor was charged earlier this month with second-degree intentional and unintentional murder.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal double shooting in St. Paul in which he was injured and his father was killed. The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said Monday Royal Terrell Arrington, 44, of Fridley, was the man who was fatally shot at an apartment building on the 1200 block of Westminster Street just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Denver Post

Police: 1 dead, 12 wounded in Tennessee store shooting; shooter dead

A shooter attacked a grocery store in an upscale Tennessee suburb on Thursday afternoon, killing one person and wounding 12 others before the shooter was subsequently found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store, authorities said. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting broke out at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTHR

IMPD investigating double shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a double shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. The shooting around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday left two women in critical condition. Police said it happened in the 3600 block of Mayfield Drive, which is near East 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road. The shooting appeared to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfla.com

Houston officer dead, another wounded in apartment shooting

HOUSTON (AP/NBC) — Authorities said a Houston police officer was killed and another was wounded during a shooting that also killed a 31-year-old man who the officers were attempting to arrest. Mayor Sylvester Turner said both officers were shot multiple times while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox5sandiego.com

1 dead, another wounded in Mountain View-area shooting near market

SAN DIEGO – Two people were shot Monday, one fatally, in a Mountain View-area neighborhood. The gunfire in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. Upon arrival, patrol officers found a 34-year-old man on the sidewalk near Mike’s Market with at least one apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said in a news release, at which time crews attempted to render first aid and CPR to him.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy