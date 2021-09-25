CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army of Thieves Trailer: The Zombie-less Prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix released the first trailer for Army of Thieves at their Tudum event Saturday. The film is a prequel to Zack Snyder's zombie heist flick Army of the Dead. And while Army of Thieves doesn't have any zombies -- it's billed as "a romantic comedy heist film" -- it does bring back Army of the Dead's German safecracker Ludwig Dieter, once again played by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs the film.

