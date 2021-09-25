Army of Thieves Trailer: The Zombie-less Prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead

"You said you can shoot - question is, can you really…?" Well Go USA has released an official trailer for an indie action movie called Hell Hath No Fury, the latest from the former stuntman / B-movie filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson (The Debt Collector, Triple Threat, Avengement, The Mercenary, Debt Collectors). How's this for a concept? Branded a traitor by her own countrymen, French national Marie DuJardin is rescued by American soldiers on one condition: to survive, she must lead them to a cache of gold hunted by the Nazis, the French resistance, and the Americans alike. She must take on every single one of them if she wants to make it out alive from this situation. Nina Bergman stars as the badass heroine Marie, joined by Daniel Bernhardt, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, Dominiquie Vandenberg, Josef Cannon, and Charles Fathy. It looks packed with plenty of gritty WWII action, but is the script any good? Hard to tell.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO