CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas border crossing where Haitian migrants made camp to partially reopen

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKn7E_0c80iuGJ00

The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Federal and local officials said no migrants remained at the makeshift encampment as of Friday, after some of the nearly 15,000 people were expelled from the country and many others were allowed to remain in the U.S., at least temporarily, as they try to seek asylum.

In a statement, officials said trade and travel operations would resume at the Del Rio Port of Entry for passenger traffic at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be reopened for cargo traffic on Monday morning. CBP temporarily closed the border crossing between Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on Sept. 17 after the migrants suddenly crossed into Del Rio and made camp around the U.S. side of the border bridge.

CBP agents on Saturday searched the brush along the Rio Grande to ensure that no one was hiding near the site. Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio, said officials also wanted to be sure no other large groups of migrants were making their way to the Del Rio area to try to set up a similar camp.

The Department of Homeland Security planned to continue flights to Haiti throughout the weekend, ignoring criticism from Democratic lawmakers and human rights groups who say Haitian migrants are being sent back to a troubled country that some left more than a decade ago.

The number of people at the Del Rio encampment peaked last Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing.

The U.S. and Mexico worked swiftly, appearing eager to end the humanitarian situation that prompted the resignation of the U.S. special envoy to Haiti and widespread outrage after images emerged of border agents maneuvering their horses to forcibly block and move migrants.

Many migrants face expulsion because they are not covered by protections recently extended by the Biden administration to the more than 100,000 Haitian migrants already in the U.S., citing security concerns and social unrest in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country. A devastating 2010 earthquake forced many from their homeland.

The U.S. government expelled 2,324 Haitians on 21 flights to Haiti from Sunday through Friday, according to the Department of Homeland Security. On Friday, the government operated four flights from Del Rio with 375 Haitian migrants; two flights to Port-au-Prince and two to Cap-Haitien. The department said the flights will continue “on a regular basis” as people are expelled under pandemic powers that deny migrants the chance to seek asylum.

The Trump administration enacted the policy, called Title 42, in March 2020 to justify restrictive immigration policies in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Biden administration has used it to justify the deportation of Haitian migrants.

A federal judge late last week ruled that the rule was improper and gave the government two weeks to halt it, but the Biden administration appealed.

Officials said the U.S. State Department is in talks with Brazil and Chile to allow some Haitians who previously resided in those countries to return, but it’s complicated because some of them no longer have legal status there.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the U.S. has allowed about 12,400 migrants to enter the country, at least temporarily, while they make claims before an immigration judge to stay in the country under the asylum laws or for some other legal reason. They could ultimately be denied and would be subject to removal.

Mayorkas said about 5,000 are in DHS custody and being processed to determine whether they will be expelled or allowed to press their claim for legal residency. Some returned to Mexico.

A U.S. official with direct knowledge of the situation said seven flights were scheduled to Haiti on Saturday and six on Sunday, though that was subject to change. The official was not authorized to speak publicly.

No migrants were left Saturday morning in the camp on the Mexico side of the border. Local authorities had moved the last migrants to a walled, roof-less facility in downtown Ciudad Acuña where the Mexican immigration agency put some tents.

That shelter had 240 people as of Saturday morning, according to Felipe Basulto, the secretary of the municipality. The Mexican government has been moving migrants by land and air to the south of the country and was planning to begin flying some to Haiti in the coming days.

The Mexico office of the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration released a statement late Friday saying it is looking for countries where some Haitians have residency or where their children have citizenship as an alternative to allowing them to be deported to Haiti.

Luxon, a 31-year-old Haitian migrant who withheld his last name out of fear, said he was leaving with his wife and son for Mexicali, about 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) west along Mexico’s border with California.

“The option was to go to a place where there aren’t a lot of people and there request documents to be legal in Mexico,” he said.

At the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition in Del Rio, migrants stepped off a white Border Patrol van on Friday, many smiling and looking relieved to have been released into the U.S. Some carried sleeping babies. A toddler walked behind her mother wrapped in a silver heat blanket.

A man who drove nearly 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) from Toledo, Ohio, hoping to pick up a friend and her family , scanned the line of Haitian migrants but didn’t see them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 700,000 as delta variant rages

It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness — were available to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

2 travelers from L.A. arrested in Hawaii after submitting fake COVID-19 test results to avoid quarantine

Hawaii authorities arrested two people from California for submitting fake COVID-19 test results to avoid a mandatory traveler quarantine meant to curb the virus’ spread in the islands. A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman uploaded falsified negative test results into the Hawaii Safe Travels portal and arrived in Lihue on an American Airlines flight […]
HAWAII STATE
KTLA

Women’s March protesters across SoCal, the nation defend reproductive rights

Women’s March protesters flooded the streets across Southern California on Saturday to march for women’s reproductive rights. In downtown Los Angeles, demonstrators were preparing to march against the new Texas abortion law, which is one of the strictest in the nation. The downtown L.A. Women’s March was just one of more than 600 marches nationwide […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

What to know as California imposes 1st-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate for students

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday imposed the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren. But the mandate won’t take effect immediately and won’t apply to all students. Here are some of the details: —All elementary through high school students in public and private schools must eventually get the shots if they want in-person instruction. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Britney Spears case spotlights efforts to rein in conservators

Britney Spears’ fight to end the conservatorship that controlled vast aspects of her life is putting the spotlight on ongoing efforts throughout the U.S. to reform state laws that advocates say too often harm the very people they were meant to protect. Already this year, New Jersey cracked down on the circle of people who […]
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

United Airlines: More than 300 workers face termination for refusal to get COVID vaccine

United Airlines says the number of employees facing termination for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has dropped nearly by half, to 320, after more of its 67,000 U.S. workers provided evidence of vaccination. An airline spokeswoman said Thursday that the declining number of potential firings shows that the company’s policy of requiring vaccinations is […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Border Security#Social Unrest#Border Crossing#Haitian#Cbp#Democratic
KTLA

President Biden’s approval rating slumps after a slew of challenges in recent weeks: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad for the leader who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Fifty percent now say they approve of Biden, while 49% […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

Most California health workers got vaccinated, but holdouts could be fired as hospitals face state mandate

California’s aggressive push to vaccinate millions of healthcare workers against COVID-19 appears to have been mostly successful, with many hospitals and other healthcare facilities reporting overwhelmingly high rates of inoculated employees by the Thursday deadline. Thousands of workers remain unvaccinated, either in defiance of the state’s order or through approved exemptions for medical or religious reasons. But […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Biden administration urges federal judge to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration on Friday urged a federal judge to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September and sent women racing to get care beyond the borders of the second-most populous state. But even if the law is put on hold, abortion services in Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTLA

California’s reservoirs are so dry residents could face restrictions next year, regulators warn

California’s reservoirs are so dry from a historic drought that regulators warned Thursday it’s possible the state’s water agencies won’t get anything from them next year, a frightening possibility that could force mandatory restrictions for residents. California has a system of giant lakes called reservoirs that store water during the state’s rainy and snowy winter […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom approves bills instituting sweeping police reforms in California

More than a year after George Floyd’s death, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a stack of bills on Thursday aimed at holding California law enforcement officers accountable for misconduct and restricting uses of force that have resulted in death and injury. The eight measures signed into law by Newsom include raising the minimum age for police […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom signs 7 laws aimed at tackling homeless crisis on visit to L.A.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed seven new laws on Wednesday aimed at addressing the state’s homelessness crisis, pleading with a skeptical public to have patience as the nation’s wealthiest and most populous state struggles to keep people off the streets. Among California’s myriad problems — including wildfires, historic drought and a changing climate impacting them […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

2K+
Followers
486
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy