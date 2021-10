Cabrera (back) will bat cleanup while serving as the designated hitter Friday against the Royals, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Cabrera exited Monday's game against the White Sox with back tightness. He was absent from Tuesday's lineup and the Tigers haven't played since then due to a rainout and a scheduled off day. Cabrera should be good to go for the final three series of the season, but his .709 OPS means he's unlikely to be a very exciting fantasy option.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO