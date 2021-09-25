‘We’re the family’: NYPD holds funeral for twin babies found dead in Bronx courtyard

View more in
Bronx, NY
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle at Route 280 Overpass; West Orange Police Seek Witnesses to Car Leaving SceneCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowWest Orange, NJ
Bushwick is the best area to live in BrooklynJurgenBrooklyn, NY
Mayor de Blasio Warns Kyrie Irving, If You Want to Play in Brooklyn — 'Take Your [Vax] Shot'Genius TurnerBrooklyn, NY
The Bruce Museum in Greenwich Hosts Their Weekend Arts FestivalSuzanne Rothberg
The billionaire who lives in Saddle River, NJAsh JurbergSaddle River, NJ
Related
Police ID badly decomposed body found under garbage in empty Bronx lot
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police on Saturday identified a woman whose badly decomposed body was found underneath a pile of garbage in the Bronx over the summer. The death of Jazmine Williams, 31, was deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD. She was found with a bag over her head, police said. Construction workers […]
Brooklyn teen dies day after being shot in head on his own block: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teenager died at the hospital Friday, a day after being shot multiple times just steps from his home, according to the NYPD. The unidentified gunman shot 19-year-old Myles Jabateh in the head and buttocks just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place, near Buffalo Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, […]
Man groped 10-year-old in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
BROOKLYN — A man groped a 10-year-old girl on a subway station platform in Brooklyn Friday morning, police said. The victim and her mother were on the Manhattan-bound A train platform at the Hoyt–Schermerhorn Streets station around 7:45 a.m. when the unidentified man grabbed the child’s butt, according to the NYPD. Police released a photo […]
Sunset Park fire: 4-year-old among 16 people injured in Brooklyn blaze
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A young boy was among more than a dozen people injured in a Brooklyn fire late Friday night, officials said Saturday. The FDNY was called to the three-story brownstone on 45th Street in Sunset Park around 11:20 p.m. In total, 16 people were hurt, 12 of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old girl stabbed during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A teenage girl was stabbed during a fight involving at least one student in front of a Brooklyn high school on Friday afternoon, police said. The 17-year-old victim was in front of the Rockaway Avenue school when she was attacked around 2 p.m., police said. Another woman, whose age was not immediately clear, allegedly stabbed the teen. Officials initially said the victim was stabbed in the neck, but later said she had been stabbed in the back.
Teen girl, 82-year-old critically hurt, several rescued in Long Island house fire: officials
ELMONT, L.I. — A 14-year-old girl and 82-year-old man who were critically injured are among several people hospitalized after flames tore through a Long Island home early Saturday morning, officials said. According to Nassau County police, the house fire occurred around 6 a.m. at a residence on Marshall Street in Elmont. Responding officers and fire units […]
NYPD searches for woman after Brooklyn man wakes up with more than $50k in items missing
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A man fell asleep in his Brooklyn home one night with a woman there and woke up the next day with the woman and $52,450 in property missing, police said Friday. The victim became dizzy after he had a drink inside his apartment, located near Ocean Avenue and Avenue M, on Aug. […]
14-year-old arrested in series of sucker-punch attacks in Brooklyn
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was arrested in connection to a series of sucker-punch attacks in Brooklyn, police said Friday. The 14-year-old was taken into custody Friday and faces four counts of assault, police said. The teen is believed to be behind at least three assaults in the Sheepshead Bay area on Tuesday, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Subway surfer dies after falling from top of J train on Williamsburg Bridge: NYPD
NEW YORK — A man died early Saturday morning after he fell from the top of a moving J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The 32-year-old man was subway surfing around 4:30 a.m. when he fell onto the tracks and was run over by the train, according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Attacker shoves man off bus in the Bronx, stabs victim’s wife when she intervenes: NYPD
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx — An attacker shoved a 61-year-old man off a Bronx bus and then stabbed the man’s wife in the chest, police said. The victims were on the BX41 MTA bus on Webster Avenue on Wednesday afternoon when the fight broke out, officials said. The shoved man’s wife was stabbed after she […]
Man fatally shot in lobby of Brooklyn apartment: police
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A man was fatally shot and killed in the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment Friday afternoon, police said. Police responded to a call of a man shot in the lobby of an apartment in the vicinity of 46th Street and Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park just before 5 p.m. Officers arrived […]
Tenant retaliates after 21 dogs seized from nightmare situation in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn tenant, taken into custody when police rescued 21 dogs and puppies from his apartment, came back about 12 hours later and allegedly assaulted his landlord, officials said. Members of the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad retrieved the animals from an apartment on East 94 Street in East Flatbush after […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
19-year-old shot in head, critically inured in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Another New York City teen became a victim of gun violence in Brooklyn on Thursday evening, according to the NYPD. Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Prospect Place in the Crown Heights neighborhood. According to officials, a 19-year-old male victim was shot in the head and buttocks. The […]
Sword-wielding man dressed as ninja injures soldiers training at California airport
A man in California has been arrested after striking a special operations soldier with a sword and injuring another with a piece of asphalt, all while dressed in “full ninja garb,” according to an incident report that has since been confirmed by a U.S. Army spokesperson.
20 years later, police identify woman found burning in church parking lot
More than 20 years after her body was found bound and burning in a church parking lot, police have identified the victim in a grisly murder
NY man arrested after using fake COVID vaccine card at work: officials
EATON, N.Y. — A New York man was arrested after authorities said he provided a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer. The 24-year-old from Eaton, New York, was booked on a charge of second-degree possession of a forged instrument — a felony, New York State Police said. The arrest stemmed from an investigation by […]
Brooklyn mom arrested in death of month-old baby boy
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 21-year-old Brooklyn woman in the death of her month-old baby earlier this year. Elsa Sanchez was arrested Wednesday in the death of her son, Daquan Vaughan-Sanchez. The child was found unconscious and unresponsive in the family’s Brooklyn apartment on March 8. He was taken to a hospital, where […]
Man injured in apparent rooster attack in Queens
JAMAICA, Queens — Residents in a Queens neighborhood are concerned after an apparent rooster attack Thursday morning. Queens resident Leon Suseran told PIX11 News he was attacked while was on his way to work around 9 a.m. by roosters that got loose from a neighbor’s home. Another of his neighbors was attacked by the chicken […]
2 wounded in shooting at Newark liquor store: officials
NEWARK, N.J. — Two people were wounded when gunfire erupted by a New Jersey liquor store on Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials said cops responded around 2 p.m. to a call for shots fired near the corner of Evergreen Avenue and Rose Street in Newark. Responding officers found two victims that […]
Man slashes woman in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A 62-year-old woman was slashed in the leg during an unprovoked assault inside a subway station, police said. About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 53 Street/Lexington Station, a man approached the victim while she was standing on an escalator in the station. He then slashed her in the leg once with a […]
PIX11
1K+
Followers
504
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT
PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.https://pix11.com
Comments / 9