CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

‘We’re the family’: NYPD holds funeral for twin babies found dead in Bronx courtyard

By Lauren Cook, Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Police ID badly decomposed body found under garbage in empty Bronx lot

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police on Saturday identified a woman whose badly decomposed body was found underneath a pile of garbage in the Bronx over the summer. The death of Jazmine Williams, 31, was deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD. She was found with a bag over her head, police said. Construction workers […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen dies day after being shot in head on his own block: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teenager died at the hospital Friday, a day after being shot multiple times just steps from his home, according to the NYPD. The unidentified gunman shot 19-year-old Myles Jabateh in the head and buttocks just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place, near Buffalo Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man groped 10-year-old in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BROOKLYN — A man groped a 10-year-old girl on a subway station platform in Brooklyn Friday morning, police said. The victim and her mother were on the Manhattan-bound A train platform at the Hoyt–Schermerhorn Streets station around 7:45 a.m. when the unidentified man grabbed the child’s butt, according to the NYPD. Police released a photo […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
PIX11

17-year-old girl stabbed during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A teenage girl was stabbed during a fight involving at least one student in front of a Brooklyn high school on Friday afternoon, police said. The 17-year-old victim was in front of the Rockaway Avenue school when she was attacked around 2 p.m., police said. Another woman, whose age was not immediately clear, allegedly stabbed the teen. Officials initially said the victim was stabbed in the neck, but later said she had been stabbed in the back.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

14-year-old arrested in series of sucker-punch attacks in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was arrested in connection to a series of sucker-punch attacks in Brooklyn, police said Friday. The 14-year-old was taken into custody Friday and faces four counts of assault, police said. The teen is believed to be behind at least three assaults in the Sheepshead Bay area on Tuesday, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Babies#The Bronx#Police#Smartphone App#Bronx Homicide
PIX11

Man fatally shot in lobby of Brooklyn apartment: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A man was fatally shot and killed in the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment Friday afternoon, police said. Police responded to a call of a man shot in the lobby of an apartment in the vicinity of 46th Street and Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park just before 5 p.m. Officers arrived […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
PIX11

19-year-old shot in head, critically inured in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Another New York City teen became a victim of gun violence in Brooklyn on Thursday evening, according to the NYPD. Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Prospect Place in the Crown Heights neighborhood. According to officials, a 19-year-old male victim was shot in the head and buttocks. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY man arrested after using fake COVID vaccine card at work: officials

EATON, N.Y. — A New York man was arrested after authorities said he provided a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer. The 24-year-old from Eaton, New York, was booked on a charge of second-degree possession of a forged instrument — a felony, New York State Police said. The arrest stemmed from an investigation by […]
EATON, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn mom arrested in death of month-old baby boy

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 21-year-old Brooklyn woman in the death of her month-old baby earlier this year. Elsa Sanchez was arrested Wednesday in the death of her son, Daquan Vaughan-Sanchez. The child was found unconscious and unresponsive in the family’s Brooklyn apartment on March 8. He was taken to a hospital, where […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man injured in apparent rooster attack in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens — Residents in a Queens neighborhood are concerned after an apparent rooster attack Thursday morning. Queens resident Leon Suseran told PIX11 News he was attacked while was on his way to work around 9 a.m. by roosters that got loose from a neighbor’s home. Another of his neighbors was attacked by the chicken […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

2 wounded in shooting at Newark liquor store: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — Two people were wounded when gunfire erupted by a New Jersey liquor store on Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials said cops responded around 2 p.m. to a call for shots fired near the corner of Evergreen Avenue and Rose Street in Newark. Responding officers found two victims that […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man slashes woman in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A 62-year-old woman was slashed in the leg during an unprovoked assault inside a subway station, police said. About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 53 Street/Lexington Station, a man approached the victim while she was standing on an escalator in the station. He then slashed her in the leg once with a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

1K+
Followers
504
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy