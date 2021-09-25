‘We’re the family’: NYPD holds funeral for twin babies found dead in Bronx courtyard

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A teenage girl was stabbed during a fight involving at least one student in front of a Brooklyn high school on Friday afternoon, police said. The 17-year-old victim was in front of the Rockaway Avenue school when she was attacked around 2 p.m., police said. Another woman, whose age was not immediately clear, allegedly stabbed the teen. Officials initially said the victim was stabbed in the neck, but later said she had been stabbed in the back.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO