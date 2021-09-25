The Cosmopolitan’s Looking For Local Artists To Compete For Scholarship

By Toni Gonzales | Las Vegas, NV | The Cosmopolitan



Can we all agree that The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is one of the most eye-catching properties on the Strip? Well, they are looking to make it even more so but with one caveat, they are asking for help from local artists. So grab your chalk, your brushes or your preferred method of choice and load up on the caffeine, it’s time to create.



Here’s the deal. The Cosmopolitan is partnering with UNLV’s College of Fine Arts for “Diversity in Art, A Celebration of Las Vegas.” Fancy title aside, one local artist will have the chance to create a new mural for the property. Cue the “ooh’s and aah’s” here. Both The Cosmo and the College of Fine Arts want to select a local artist who wants to continue their education in the arts.



If that sounds like you, or someone you know, here is what you will need to do in order to be considered.



Submit two to five sample artworks. You will also need one letter of recommendation and a one-page personal statement talking about your history and love for Las Vegas. Consider it a love letter of sorts. Be sure to add in why you are wanting to further your education too. Submissions are open now until October 15.



The competition will be narrowed down to ten lucky folks by October 29. A winner will be announced after another round of narrowing down on December 10 . That lucky person will get a four-year scholarship for continuing their education in the arts at UNLV. The winner will also have their materials and cost to create the mural covered by The Cosmopolitan.



To apply, visit this website.



