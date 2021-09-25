These tips can help reduce your grocery bills and save money

People are trying to save money now more than ever as the pandemic causes major price increases.

There are many ways that can help shoppers bring down the price of their grocery bills.

Examine your receipts

The biggest thing is to look at your receipts and see, at the end of the week, if you actually used everything that was purchased.

Do you really need an entire gallon of milk instead of a half gallon, or all the different choices of cold cuts if you only really use one kind?

By no longer purchasing these products you could save a lot more.

Don’t buy prepared foods you can make yourself

Another way to save money is to purchase the ingredients for something inside the store that you would normally buy prepared.

Prepared meals likely cost more than if you bought the ground beef for the meatloaf at Wegmans yourself.

Leftovers

A third way to save money is to eat your leftovers, or make larger portions for leftovers later on in the week.

Creating meals that can feed you more than once saves you in the long run.

Pay attention to apps and advertisements

Many stores have apps with coupons and reward programs that could save you money down the line.

Sometimes Tops stores will do a “meal deal” and sell a bundle of food for a cheaper price that can feed a family, or one person more than once.

Other major drugs stores like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid have a reward program that allows you to collect points for future use.

Do you use credit cards for groceries?

Use the card that gives you cashback specifically on groceries.

Some cards that do that include Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited, and Target Credit Card.

Coupons are also a great option, found in Sunday papers or many can be printed online.

For coupons online, check out BeFrugal, Ibotta, or Rakuten.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)