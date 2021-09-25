This Aldi Facebook group dedicated itself to the infamous Aldi Red Bag Chicken, check out the recipes users came up with

The “Aldi Red Bag Chicken” Facebook Group has taken the internet by storm- but what are they and why are they important?

The Aldi Red Bag Chicken group boasts a 21.5k member count and everyone has one thing in common, they love the Aldi Red Bag chicken.

So what exactly is it?

Aldi Food Markets carry a line of frozen chicken that people are raving about, but the red bag chicken of Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Breasts seem to be the favorite. There is also Kirkwood Chicken Breasts (not breaded), Chicken Breast Nuggets, Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, Breaded Chicken Breast Patties, Breaded Chicken Fillets, Buffalo Chicken Wings, Buffalo Crispy Chicken Strips, Chicken Fries, Dino Nuggets, Honey Battered Breast Tenders, Parmesan Chicken Tenders, and Honey BBQ Wings.

The Facebook group’s Admin, Christine Diane, posted in Oct. of 2020, saying, “This group was created so that people could share their photos of their creations with the coveted Red Bag Chicken, share where they found it, and of course, their undying love for it!”

The admin also posted a quick reference for members to look at and know how to cook their chicken using specific methods.

The chicken can be cooked in an air fryer for ten minutes on each side at 400 degrees, baked at 425 degrees for 25 minutes, or deep fried with oil.

But what people love the most about the group is sharing their recipes and using others.

User Doris Holley shared her recipe with a photo:

“Winner winner chicken dinner! I’m always looking for how to renew and elevate the Red Bag Chicken. Here’s my latest foray into RBC chicken recipes.

Creamy Garlic Cheese Chicken:

Cook RBC 12 minutes in the Air Fryer at 375 or until edges get crispy.

Mix together 3/4 cup Burman mayonnaise, 1 tsp. Stone mill garlic powder, 1 tsp. Stone mill original seasoning (salt free), 1 tsp. Stone mill parsley flakes, 1 tsp. Tuscan Garden light Italian dressing, 1/2 cup Happy Farms Triple Cheddar.

Mix well then place scoops on top of the RBC and place under the broiler until lightly browned and bubbly. Serve with baked potato, mixed vegetables.”

Another user, Sarah Magoc, shared her creation using the infamous chicken:

“BBQ chicken ranch pizza using RBC!

Ingredients:

Spread BBQ and ranch on crust

Sprinkle with shredded cheddar and mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles optional

Cook RBC as directed then chop up and spread on top

Sprinkle parsley and chives

Top with a little more cheese and drizzle with more BBQ and ranch

Broil for a few minutes and enjoy! Or bake longer if you’d like.”

One user, Le Anne Dillon, created a salad using the chicken:

“I made a Cobb Salad for dinner. This is one of my favorite items to order at a restaurant.

Ingredients:

Lettuce

Chicken Breast- I used the Aldi Red Bag Chicken. (This is also the chicken I use for the copycat Chick Fil a sandwich.)

Bacon

Tomatoes

Cheese

Boiled Eggs

Marzetti Ranch in the jar.”

Check out the Facebook group to see what others are doing with their bags of chicken.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)