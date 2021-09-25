CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Aldi Facebook group dedicated itself to the infamous Aldi Red Bag Chicken, check out the recipes users came up with

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago

The “Aldi Red Bag Chicken” Facebook Group has taken the internet by storm- but what are they and why are they important?

The Aldi Red Bag Chicken group boasts a 21.5k member count and everyone has one thing in common, they love the Aldi Red Bag chicken.

So what exactly is it?

Aldi Food Markets carry a line of frozen chicken that people are raving about, but the red bag chicken of Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Breasts seem to be the favorite. There is also Kirkwood Chicken Breasts (not breaded), Chicken Breast Nuggets, Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, Breaded Chicken Breast Patties, Breaded Chicken Fillets, Buffalo Chicken Wings, Buffalo Crispy Chicken Strips, Chicken Fries, Dino Nuggets, Honey Battered Breast Tenders, Parmesan Chicken Tenders, and Honey BBQ Wings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jd5ge_0c80iEd900

The Facebook group’s Admin, Christine Diane, posted in Oct. of 2020, saying, “This group was created so that people could share their photos of their creations with the coveted Red Bag Chicken, share where they found it, and of course, their undying love for it!”

The admin also posted a quick reference for members to look at and know how to cook their chicken using specific methods.

The chicken can be cooked in an air fryer for ten minutes on each side at 400 degrees, baked at 425 degrees for 25 minutes, or deep fried with oil.

But what people love the most about the group is sharing their recipes and using others.

User Doris Holley shared her recipe with a photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUauo_0c80iEd900

“Winner winner chicken dinner! I’m always looking for how to renew and elevate the Red Bag Chicken. Here’s my latest foray into RBC chicken recipes.

Creamy Garlic Cheese Chicken:

Cook RBC 12 minutes in the Air Fryer at 375 or until edges get crispy.

Mix together 3/4 cup Burman mayonnaise, 1 tsp. Stone mill garlic powder, 1 tsp. Stone mill original seasoning (salt free), 1 tsp. Stone mill parsley flakes, 1 tsp. Tuscan Garden light Italian dressing, 1/2 cup Happy Farms Triple Cheddar.

Mix well then place scoops on top of the RBC and place under the broiler until lightly browned and bubbly. Serve with baked potato, mixed vegetables.”

Another user, Sarah Magoc, shared her creation using the infamous chicken:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEYFH_0c80iEd900

“BBQ chicken ranch pizza using RBC!

Ingredients:

Spread BBQ and ranch on crust

Sprinkle with shredded cheddar and mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles optional

Cook RBC as directed then chop up and spread on top

Sprinkle parsley and chives

Top with a little more cheese and drizzle with more BBQ and ranch

Broil for a few minutes and enjoy! Or bake longer if you’d like.”

One user, Le Anne Dillon, created a salad using the chicken:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0De1RF_0c80iEd900

“I made a Cobb Salad for dinner. This is one of my favorite items to order at a restaurant.

Ingredients:

Lettuce

Chicken Breast- I used the Aldi Red Bag Chicken. (This is also the chicken I use for the copycat Chick Fil a sandwich.)

Bacon

Tomatoes

Cheese

Boiled Eggs

Marzetti Ranch in the jar.”

Check out the Facebook group to see what others are doing with their bags of chicken.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Employees Are Constantly Making Fries

We know McDonald's makes the food we consume beforehand. The fryers are constantly cooking fries because they need the food ready to order. After all, the entire business logic of McDonald's is that of a quick-service restaurant. In 2019, the fact that they had improved their drive-thru turnover time by 20 seconds was deemed important enough by Restaurant Dive to be headline news.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Nuggets#Food Drink#Aldi Facebook#Facebook Group#The Aldi Red Bag Chicken#Aldi Food Markets#Kirkwood Breaded Chicken#Kirkwood Chicken Breasts#Chicken Breast Nuggets#Breaded Chicken Fillets#Buffalo Chicken Wings#Chicken Fries#Parmesan Chicken Tenders#Honey Bbq Wings#The Red Bag Chicken#Rbc#Stone#Tuscan#Italian
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Swear By This Authentic German Rye Bread

If you know German rye bread, you know German . We're not talking about the loaves of rye tucked in among the Wonder Bread and Pepperidge Farm at your local grocery store. We're talking about the real deal — bread baked according to the traditions documented by the German Bread Institute. As reported by CNN, bread is a big deal in Germany. It's such a big deal that, in 2015, UNESCO officially added German bread to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a compilation of traditions, practices, and rituals passed through history from one generation to the next. Yep. It's a big deal. Aldi has it. And Redditors are spreading the news.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About This Traditional German Cake

It's baaack. German Week at Aldi is always a big deal, drawing in loyal shoppers to stock up on fan favorites — and one traditional German cake always seems to create a buzz. With the fall edition of the twice-yearly event in full swing, Aldi shoppers are swarming Reddit with sightings of the beloved bee sting cake. Also known as Bienenstich, bee sting cake consists of layers of sweet yeast cake and vanilla custard topped with caramelized almonds (via German Culture).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thepioneerwoman.com

Slow Cooker Pork Chops

If you only pull out your slow cooker to make hearty soups, you're seriously missing out. The all-star kitchen appliance has so much weeknight dinner potential. It can make a mean white chicken chili, fall-off-the-bone tender teriyaki ribs, creamy butternut squash mac and cheese, and now, perfectly tender pork chops cooked in and served smothered with a rich onion gravy.
Shelbyville News

CHEW THIS! Crab Salad, A New Favorite

It is a joke between some friends of mine and I that in the Midwest a “salad” usually means something smothered in cheese and or mayonnaise and I have to laugh because sometimes, actually more times than not, I find that to be the case. Flip through any old Church or community-based cookbook and the “salad” section is not your typical lettuce-based dish. Growing up, I loved “salads” and I use that term loosely because I am referring to, yes, the mayonnaise-based goodness of potato salad, macaroni salad, chicken salad and egg salad. Years later when I started developing my own recipes, I found that I could take these traditional midwestern staples and transform them into something a little less heavy and a little lighter without sacrificing any of the flavors. For example, take traditional potato salad. Instead of dressing the potatoes with a mayonnaise and mustard dressing, create a garlic oil infused dressing filled with fresh herbs and a pinch of red pepper. In France their “salads” are basically made using this same garlic infused olive oil method and I really have come to love them!
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
hunker.com

Martha Stewart's 1-Ingredient Egg Hack Makes 'the Best Scrambled Eggs'

In case you haven't noticed, we love our egg hacks. We love peeling egg hacks, a classic hard-boiled egg hack, an envelope egg hack, and basically any tip or trick that results in a yummy egg dish. Plus, today, we have a brand new hack to add to that list. It comes courtesy of Martha Stewart and involves one simple ingredient.
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

This Pumpkin Almond Creamer Has Aldi Shoppers Divided

One eager Aldi shopper was holding out hope that a negative review they had seen about the store's pumpkin spice almond milk coffee creamer was overstated. Alas, when they poured some into their coffee and it curdled, all bets were off. The disappointed shopper, who goes by u/ditalupita on Reddit, declared, "The Aldi brand pumpkin almond creamer is disgusting. ... I'll stick with Silk creamer bc I've never had this issue," along with a photo of their lumpy cup of java. Fellow Redditor u/industrial_work empathized: "I feel your pain, so awful. I threw it down the sink."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
seriouseats.com

Batter-Fried Chicken

A blend of potato starch and wheat flour enhances the batter’s crispiness, inhibits gluten formation, and limits oil absorption. Dredging the chicken in a fine layer of dry potato starch prior to battering further limits oil absorption, and yields a crust that doesn’t slough off too easily. Baking powder enhances...
RECIPES
Laurinburg Exchange

Trying something new … ‘dump meals‘

One thing that I’ve been experimenting is “slow-cooker dump meals.” The whole idea behind this is for those who want to be lazy (ie. perfect for me) but still want a good meal without the prep. I think all slow-cooker meals are meant to be easy, but sometimes in the morning, when you’re getting it all together, you always seem to forget some key ingredient.
RECIPES
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy