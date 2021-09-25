CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open enrollment for Medicare is happening soon, here’s what to know

Every year those enrolled in Medicare have the chance to review their plans to make any new changes they want the next year.

This date is between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7.

Beneficiaries should look at their Medicare Part D drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans and determine if the plans they have will fit their needs next year.

Almost half the people who review their plans make changes.

