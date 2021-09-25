CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ottawa Senators Trade Logan Brown to St. Louis for Zach Sanford

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing in the Senators intrasquad game this morning, Logan Brown was dealt shortly after to his hometown team. After plenty of rumblings of disgruntlement between both sides for the past year, the Senators finally parted ways with their 2016 1st round pick. Brown played 30 games with the Senators over his four years in the organization, producing a whopping 9 points (1 goal), it’s been clear for a while that the best path for both parties was to go their separate ways.

senshot.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Senators sign forward Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. The contract carries an annual value of $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $100,000 in the American Hockey League. Brown, 23, skated in 13 regular-season...
NHL
Yardbarker

Tyler Ennis Signs a PTO with the Ottawa Senators

Ennis spent parts of the previous two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers where he was in and out of the lineup. He scored nine points in 30 games but there was some thought to bringing him back on a PTO basis as he was skating with many members of the team this season. It’s not clear if he signed a PTO with Ottawa because the Oilers signed Colton Sceviour to a PTO or if he’s trying to show that there are teams interested in what he brings to a team. This could also be the simple fact that he knows the Senators organization and felt there was a fit there.
NHL
chatsports.com

Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-in: Sept 20th

Welcome to a new feature we’re trying out this year where we’ll be running daily check-ins from Ottawa Senators’ camp as they get set for the 2021-22 season. This will be a place for us to share tidbits about who’s in the best shape of their lives, how training camp battles are shaping up, and little minutiae that doesn’t necessarily fit in our other pieces. Think of it is a cousin to our Links, News, and Notes feature — except focused exclusively on Sens’ camp. As with any new feature, we heartily welcome your feedback in the comments section below!
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Logan Brown
theahl.com

Senators re-sign Brown

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. Brown, 23, played 13 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2020-21, collecting two goals and seven assists. He also appeared in one NHL game with Ottawa. A first-round selection (11th overall) in...
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Logan Brown’s camp had asked for a trade, he switched agents, and threatened to head overseas. He signed a one-year, two deal with the Ottawa Senators yesterday and it may be in his best interest to have a good camp and hopefully increase his trade value. The Senators have been saying that they just won’t give him away as they still believe he can be an asset.
NHL
NHL

Blues acquire Brown in trade with Senators

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have acquired St. Louis native Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick in 2022 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Sanford. The conditional draft pick is removed from...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Salary-cap deep dive: Ottawa Senators

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Ottawa Senators Trade#Stl#Covid
Yardbarker

Senators News & Rumours: Sanford, Greig, Merilainen & More

The Ottawa Senators 2021-22 preseason has begun. Last week, the team reported to the Canadian Tire Centre for physicals and on-ice practices, which gave us a glimpse into what the opening night roster will look like. With Brady Tkachuk still absent because of his contract situation, head coach D.J. Smith used the opportunity to try different line combinations with the hope that he returns soon.
NHL
theahl.com

Blues acquire Brown from Ottawa

The St. Louis Blues have acquired Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick in 2022 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Sanford. Brown, 23, was raised in St. Louis and is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown. He played 13 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2020-21, collecting two goals and seven assists. He also appeared in one NHL game with Ottawa.
NHL
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Still Some Interesting Last Minute PTO Options

The Montreal Canadiens hit the ice for the first time today in their 2021-22 training camp. They have 70 players in attendance, well 69 with the absence of Shea Weber who did his physicals last week and is not actually taking part in the on-ice portion. However, they could still...
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Preseason Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

Hello friends! Winnipeg Jets hockey has once again returned to cause us joy, angst, elation, and sorrow. On Monday night’s outing, Winnipeg squared off in preseason action against the, ehrm, mighty Ottawa Senators! In what probably comes as no surprise, the Jets lost twice in the same game to Ottawa! Wait, what? Yes, you read that correctly. Winnipeg fell in overtime, then in the shootout. For some reason, these preseason games mandate a shootout, regardless of the score. Uh, thanks, NHL? While it’s junky preseason hockey, here are some takeaways from the action.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Ottawa Senators: 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. We’ll be examining best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Ottawa Senators. 2020-21 Season Review. • Record: 23-28-5 (51 points);...
NHL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Timetraveling to St. Louis' ballparks

For the third straight season, the St. Louis Cardinals are headed to the postseason. And this year they went on one of the hottest streaks in history. It certainly adds to the Gateway City being the baseball capitol of the nation, but the Redbirds aren't the only reason St. Louis has a rich baseball history. Baseball has been such a popular sport in St. Louis for nearly two centuries that along the way several teams called the city home, and with multiple teams comes multiple ballyards, grounds, ballparks, and stadiums.
NFL
FanSided

Three Takeaways from the Blackhawks 6-3 Loss to the Blues

A classic Blackhawks vs Blues game shows how much more work the Blackhawks have to do. Let’s start with this: The Blackhawks finally have a faceoff percentage of above 60%, managed to keep up with the Blues in the hits department, didn’t give away the puck with only 4 giveaways, and had 12 takeaways in the game. Statistically, the Blackhawks beat the Blues everywhere except the most important stats: SOG, and Goals for.
NHL
FanSided

Larkin’s Two Goals Pace Red Wings in 5-1 Win over Columbus

The news that the Detroit Red Wings were having Dylan Larkin, Filip Zadina, and Lucas Raymond on the top line sent Red Wings fans into a tizzy. True, it’s only preseason. But it’s enough to give that glimmer of hope that happier times are ahead. Would it live up to...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy