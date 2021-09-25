Ottawa Senators Trade Logan Brown to St. Louis for Zach Sanford
After playing in the Senators intrasquad game this morning, Logan Brown was dealt shortly after to his hometown team. After plenty of rumblings of disgruntlement between both sides for the past year, the Senators finally parted ways with their 2016 1st round pick. Brown played 30 games with the Senators over his four years in the organization, producing a whopping 9 points (1 goal), it’s been clear for a while that the best path for both parties was to go their separate ways.senshot.com
