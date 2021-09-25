Ottawa Senators Trade Logan Brown to St. Louis for Zach Sanford

Ennis spent parts of the previous two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers where he was in and out of the lineup. He scored nine points in 30 games but there was some thought to bringing him back on a PTO basis as he was skating with many members of the team this season. It’s not clear if he signed a PTO with Ottawa because the Oilers signed Colton Sceviour to a PTO or if he’s trying to show that there are teams interested in what he brings to a team. This could also be the simple fact that he knows the Senators organization and felt there was a fit there.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO