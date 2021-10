The Golden State Warriors have long been tied to a Ben Simmons trade ever since his the Philadelphia 76ers began shopping him around the league. On paper, it makes sense. Golden State, with two of the greatest shooters of all-time in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, could make up for his lack of an outside shot while adding a defensive Swiss army knife with the vision and passing ability that he possesses.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO