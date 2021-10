The reason George Kittle had the wherewithal to grab Jauan Jennings’ first NFL touchdown football in Philadelphia was because someone did the same thing for him. As a 49ers rookie, Kittle took advantage of the time he spent with Pierre Garçon, and not just the “dark place” he would go to for his game-day mentality. The All-Pro tight end did the same exact favor for Jennings that Garçon did for him just five years ago.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO