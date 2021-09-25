Pa. Supreme Court Rules ‘Comfort Dogs’ May Be Allowed To Help Witnesses Testify At Trial

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says comfort dogs will be allowed in courtrooms under some circumstances.

The justices ruled that a witness in a trial may be accompanied by a comfort dog if that will help them give reliable and complete testimony.

The unanimous opinion in a murder case pointed to other states that allow witnesses to testify with the help of an emotional support dog.

The justices say it is permissible in Pennsylvania as long as steps are taken to minimize any potential prejudices against the defendant.