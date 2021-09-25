CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jersey Woman, Jodi Wozniak, Charged For Allegedly Committing Multiple Counts Of Animal Cruelty

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey woman has been charged for allegedly committing animal cruelty and other charges. Jodi Wozniak, 45, has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty by various police departments, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday.

The Absecon, Galloway Township, and Linwood police departments are all pressing charges against Wozniak, who was processed earlier this week.

Below, are the charges from each department:

Absecon Police Department:
– 3rd degree Theft of services
Galloway Township Police Department
– 4th degree Cruelty to Animals- 5 COUNTS
Linwood Police Department:
– Theft of Services
– Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
– Cruelty to Animals- 2 COUNTS

The charges stem from several incidents that involve Wozniak allegedly partaking in animal cruelty.

On Sept. 16, the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office received a phone call from a Galloway Township police officer in regards to five dogs that had appeared to be abandoned in the doods in the area of North Pitney Road in Galloway. Some of the dogs were tethered to a tree and others were in kennels with no food or water, according to the release.

The dogs that were owned by Wozniak, the ACPO said, were left alone for at least 15 hours, according to the owner of the property.

Later in September, Wozniak brought in puppies, that appeared to be a German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois breed, into Linwood Animal Hospital that were suffering from Parvo virus. Three of the dogs were euthanized, according to the release, and one puppy returned to Wozniak and another stayed at the hospital for treatment.

But, Wozniak then allegedly called Linwood Animal Hospital and paid for some of the services to the five puppies with a stolen credit card, officials said. She surrendered one of the surviving puppies that is still being treated at the hospital.

Lastly, investigators discovered that Wozniak allegedly abandoned another puppy at a separate animal hospital.

On Aug. 28, Wozniak brought a puppy into the Absecon Animal Hospital for treatment for an obstruction in its digestive tract. She was given an estimate for the procedure, but she never returned to the hospital to pay for it and left the puppy there.

