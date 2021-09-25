Your view: Time for a change on Nanticoke City Council

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

I am a candidate for City Council in Nanticoke for the sake of taxpayers and residents because I feel the need for a fresh pair of eyes on how our leaders are serving us.

The very fact that I have been active in council meetings for the past 2 years and 10 months is because I felt our voices are not being heard and the excessive budget that exist now is the result. The cost of trash collection has skyrocketed, with complaints coming in regularly on their performance.

I believe the two newly elected council members do have the best interest in mind for us, but they do not have the majority to conduct what is necessary. Blight is so systemic we the taxpayers are on the hook for $3,000 as the interim manager has been appointed to a Lower South Valley Land Bank Steering Committee. They suggest we are not bound.

I have brought to council the need for safety-related issues such as City Hall and its security, speed monitoring devices, razing buildings. Anyone who knows Ronald D. Knapp knows safety is primarily on the agenda. “We the People Taxpayer Activists” are asking current council members to consider not raising taxes for 2022 by tightening up the belts and working with the resources they are distributed.

The old, entrenched council members nibbling at taxpayers’ wallets, the old cash cow has dried up and the systemic blight is proof.

Nepotism, cronyism have taken a monopolizing effect and people are afraid to challenge them. Voters can count on Ronald D. Knapp to collaborate with the mayor and the two newly elected council members as of 2019 to bring civility to our city by holding people accountable in all aspects of leadership.

Ronald D. Knapp

Nanticoke