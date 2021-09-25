CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccine mandates and rules: Who is required to show proof of vaccination?

Katie Teague
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With new COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting roughly two-thirds of the US workforce, or up to 100 million people, President Joe Biden is seeking to put pressure on about 80 million Americans to get vaccinated. Roughly 1 in 500 people in the US have died from COVID-19, and vaccination rates have slowed despite the uptick in delta variant cases. Since Biden announced the plans on Sept. 9, they've received backlash from congressional Republicans, as well as state and local officials.

It is Written.
7d ago

Please get Joe Biden and Harris out.They are both nothing but trouble.People are living in fear.You know that God is not the autor of fear.They should have never got in the Whitehouse to begin with.The country is going to communism.

Elizabeth Coughlin
7d ago

Be aware of the bait and switch. Only the Comernaty vaccine by Pfizer is FDA approved. It is currently unavailable in the US until 2023. The available vaccines are still EUA. They cannot be legally mandated. Do not quit your job. Make them fire you. Make them state why they are firing you. Get it in writing. Record it. You will have have legal recourse down the road.

mpain84
7d ago

We are going to end up like Australia if we don't stop this... This is a changing point in history. Our kids will wonder how we let this happen. Prison Planet

