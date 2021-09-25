COVID vaccine mandates and rules: Who is required to show proof of vaccination?
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With new COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting roughly two-thirds of the US workforce, or up to 100 million people, President Joe Biden is seeking to put pressure on about 80 million Americans to get vaccinated. Roughly 1 in 500 people in the US have died from COVID-19, and vaccination rates have slowed despite the uptick in delta variant cases. Since Biden announced the plans on Sept. 9, they've received backlash from congressional Republicans, as well as state and local officials.www.cnet.com
